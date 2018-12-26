Speech to Text for Honey Creek Mall store set to close

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the honey creek mall is losing another retail chain store. new signs on display at "dress barn" say the store is closing. it's supposed to happen on january 26th. "macy's .. "sear's" .. and "carson's" also recently left the mall. since then, a pottery painting studio .. and "vendor's village" have moved in. news 10 has reached out to dress barn's parent company about this closure. we have not received