Speech to Text for Twas the day after Christmas...what happened all through the stores?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

again, today is busy for retailers. people are heading to stores to make returns and exchanges. in our top story.. news 10's abby kirk is live outside j-c penny's in terre haute. she explains how you can avoid the chaos! rondrell--- the stores were packed all day here at honey creek mall in terre haute.... lots of people were making exchanges and or returns. get this... the federation said more than 90- billion dollars worth of holiday purchases will be returned this year... < *nat* it's the day after christmas.... "a shirt it was the wrong size." *nat* and---retailers *here* at j-c pennys...are geared up. --employee "a lot of exchanges. a lot of people without receipts." *nat* people made their way to the checkout line... "just exchanging an item i purchased. ...the gifts under the tree... are making their way back to the shelves. "it didn't fit, so i came back over to get a size bigger." and ---the shopping isn't over yet. lots of low "prices" still reel customers in.... *nat* "the deal of the century." ---abby "retail sales during the holiday season grew from 5-percent from last year. shoppers continue to roam the stores to get the most bang for their buck." "victorias secret, charlotte rusee, and i think that's all i will do in the mall." according to experts...these people are doing it right. they say the sooner you return it...the better. it's predicted that 58-percent of holiday shoppers will make a return and or exchange unwanted gifts. *nat* "a lot...compared to a regular day to day basis." > before you head out to make your returns, few things to keep in mind. -make sure your gift is still intact. - bring the receipt - check the stores return policies if you are not sure where the gift came from...there is a cool app called "shopsavvy" ... where you can scan the barcode with your smartphone...and it will locate it for you.