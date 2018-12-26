Speech to Text for An elf's work is never done

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

all of santa's gifts have been delivered-- but there's still time for kids to train to become one of santa's helpers. the terre haute children's museum is hosting "elf games" this week. to become an official elf.. kids must go through several different stations. the stations include an elf fitness course.. designing an ornament and building a robot to deliver presents. organizers say it's great way to get kids thinking. "the learning is there and they're always engaged in it but the fun over takes it and they don't always realize how much learning they're actually doing." if you're interested in "elf games" you can head over t the children's museum this week. elf training is going on tomorrow through saturday from 11 am to 3 pm. holiday shopping