Clear

Wednesday Early Forecast

Posted: Wed Dec 26 15:12:59 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 26 15:12:59 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

tonight a slight chance of showers between 1am and 2am. increasing clouds, with a low around 40. east southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 20%. thursday showers. high near 56. south southeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. chance of precipitation is 100%. new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. thursday night showers likely, mainly before 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. south wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. tonight a slight chance of showers between 1am and 2am. increasing clouds, with a low around 40. east southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 20%. thursday showers. high near 56. south southeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. chance of precipitation is 100%. new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. thursday night showers likely, mainly before 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. south wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Terre Haute
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
