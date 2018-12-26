Speech to Text for Saving money on your energy bill

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

your wallet your wallet may still be recovering this afternoon from the christmas spending rush. one area you may have gotten a break on, is your winter energy bill. conditions have been mild across the wabash valley for weeks. but as i found out, it's never too early to put some energy cost-saving methods into action. < 24 hours a day, your energy meter is running. counting the kilowatts that translate into dollars coming from your wallet. with christmas in the rearview mirror, duke energy district manager rick burger, says now is the time to focus on saving. "just be wise on your energy usage out there." burger says unfortunately, several customers get into trouble over their energy bill each year. "you do not want to get to the point of being shut off. you get shut off, then you're going to have another bill, a deposit to get back on.// i wanna work with that customer, we want to work with that customer, before that gets to that point." besides budget billing and payment plans, burger says there are things customers can do to take their energy bills into their own hands. "be sure your windows are properly insulated.// water heater jackets, if your water heater's in an unconventional space that's not really heated like a garage, i'd look at wrapping that water heat because it retains the heat in it." burger also busted the myth about thermostats. "a lot of people think, 'hey, i'll turn that thermostat way down and my furnace doesn't run then i get home and i turn it up.' here's what i suggest, the rule of thumb in my house is basically just leave that thermostat at the lowest setting where you want it and leave it. because if you start messing down here, and you come home and you have to yank it up, you're going to use the kilowatts to bring that heat at home back." burger says you can even put mother nature to work. "on a sunny day, open the drapes up, let the sun come in and warm the house up and things like that." it's the little steps that could add up to more cash in your wallet.> for more energy saving advice, you can head to wthi tv dot