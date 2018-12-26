Speech to Text for Some Terre Haute city workers to get a raise

10."> after months of negotiations.. some terre haute city workers will be getting a pay raise this new year. the board of public works signed off on the contracts for the fire and street department unions earlier today. the contracts will be three years. this is the first time terre haute firefighters have gotten a pay raise in nearly four years. terre haute fire chief jeff fisher says the raise is a "morale boost". but-- his crews would keep working happily with or without a bigger pay check. "my firefighters my paramedics will be out there doing the job everyday they''re professionals. people will be transported to the hospital when they're sick. house fires will be put out. so we'll continue doing our jobs whether there's a raise or not." negotiations for the transit union contract is still in the works. the city says