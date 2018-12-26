Clear

Some Terre Haute city workers to get a raise

Some Terre Haute city workers to get a raise

Posted: Wed Dec 26 15:09:01 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 26 15:09:02 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Some Terre Haute city workers to get a raise

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

10."> after months of negotiations.. some terre haute city workers will be getting a pay raise this new year. the board of public works signed off on the contracts for the fire and street department unions earlier today. the contracts will be three years. this is the first time terre haute firefighters have gotten a pay raise in nearly four years. terre haute fire chief jeff fisher says the raise is a "morale boost". but-- his crews would keep working happily with or without a bigger pay check. "my firefighters my paramedics will be out there doing the job everyday they''re professionals. people will be transported to the hospital when they're sick. house fires will be put out. so we'll continue doing our jobs whether there's a raise or not." negotiations for the transit union contract is still in the works. the city says
Terre Haute
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
Becoming Breezy Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Food from the heart drive

Image

Loogootee Library update

Image

Indiana School Safety Hub

Image

Honey Creek Mall store set to close

Image

Twas the day after Christmas...what happened all through the stores?

Image

An elf's work is never done

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Saving money on your energy bill

Image

Some Terre Haute city workers to get a raise

Image

Turkey barn fire in Washington, Indiana

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?