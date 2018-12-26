Clear

Turkey barn fire in Washington, Indiana

Posted: Wed Dec 26 15:05:41 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

her death is also being investigated. back in the wabash valley-- fire officials are investigating what caused a massive turkey barn fire. the fire happened early this morning in the washington, indiana area. the fire chief told us around 15-thousand turkeys were inside at the time. he said most.. if not all of them -- died. the department said the building is a total loss firefighters were able to protect two "other" barns. but -- they say there was a great team effort involved. "we showed up immediately called for assistance from two other fire departments. veal township in daviess county and wheatland steen township out of knox county. we used a lot of water as far as getting the thing knocked down." the loss of the birds and the barn will likely
