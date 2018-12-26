Clear

Some clouds, warm. High: 48°

While Wednesday will bring a brief round of sunshine, a warm front lifting through the area will bring rain chances for Thursday and Friday.

Posted: Wed Dec 26 03:34:08 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 26 03:39:31 PST 2018

Wednesday: Some clouds, warm. High: 48°

Wednesday Night: Cloudy and windy. Low: 39°

Thursday: Rain showers. Warm. Windy. High: 54°

Detailed Forecast: While Wednesday will bring a brief round of sunshine, a warm front lifting through the area will bring rain chances for Thursday and Friday. Thursday will be a cloudy day, with gusty wind and occasional showers. There may be a few left-over showers Friday morning as the system exits the area. Cooler air arrives for the weekend.

Terre Haute
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 25°
Clear, warmer air on the way.
