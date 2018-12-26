Clear

Tuesday Overnight Forecast

storm Team 10

Posted: Tue Dec 25 20:25:43 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 25 20:25:44 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

partly cloudy conditions will set in tonight. cooler air is settling in as well. temperatures will drop to the lower 30's by the end of the evening. tomorrow temperatures will rise to the upper 40's and warmer conditions will stay with the area. tomorrow night mostly cloudy and windy conditions will move in and temperatures will drop to the upper 30's slowly.
Terre Haute
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Brazil
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Clear, warmer air on the way.
