the official cause of death. with big boosts came hard hits for vigo county's economy... they brought both job growth... and loss. new for you on nightwatch.. news 10s alia blackburn takes us through some of the most talked about "highs and lows" for 20-18. < *nats* 20-18 started with hundreds of people losing their jobs... in january -- sony d-a-d-c announced it would lay off nearly 400 employees at its terre haute plant. a sony spokesperson said it was part of an outsourcing agreement and more competition from streaming services. assembly of d-services. streaming from competition from streaming services. assembly of d-v-ds and c-ds eventually moved to "technicolor home entertainment" -- a company based out of california. the same month would also cue "macy's" exit out of honey cree mall. its terre haute store was one of 100 planned closures for the retailer... the company said the closures were part of a plan to improve the use of its assets. with macy's departure -- stores like claire's, carsons and sears would soon follow. in july -- vigo county council members voted to approve a 1-percent food and beverage tax. the move came after leaders announced plans to build a convention center in downtown terre haute. money from the tax -- would help fund the project. recently -- county commissioners told us the tax is doing better than expected... but its unclear how groups are breaking up the money. *nats* later in august -- county council members would meet again for five hours... a packed house watched as the council voted 5-to-2 to approve a local income tax increase. the total -- point-7-5 percent. the controversy centered around the money's use -- which was to help fund a new jail. a location -- is yet to be decided. a second chance at bringing a casino to terre haute resurfaced in november.... that's after spectacle entertainment bought two of them in gary, indiana... local businessman and partner in the company -- greg gibson -- told us the plan is to keep one casino in gary and move the other somewhere else in indiana. terre haute is a possibility -- but it may be difficult. that's after a previous bill to bring a casino to the area -- failed to make it through the statehouse. and an update wraps up our 20-18... saturn petcare is one step closer to bringing 200 jobs to vigo county. this month -- the redevelopment commission approved the company's plans to move into the old pfizer building. that's in the county's industrial park. area planning will look at the request at the start of the new year... if approved -- saturn petcare could start production in 20-20. that's a look at some of this year's most memorable economic stories... in vigo county -- alia blackburn -- news 10.>