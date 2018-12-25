Speech to Text for Tuesday Evening Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

partly cloudy conditions will set in tonight. cooler air is settling in as well. temperatures will drop to the lower 30's by the end of the evening. tomorrow temperatures will rise to the upper 40's and warmer conditions will stay with the area. tomorrow night mostly cloudy and windy conditions will move in and temperatures will drop to the upper 30's slowly. here's a look at today's weather quiz