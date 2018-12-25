Speech to Text for First responders spend Christmas away from their families to keep your family safe

this christmas. i'm heather good. many of you are spending today with family and friends. but... many others -- like first responders -- are working hard to keep you safe. new for you tonight at 6... news 10's abby kirk joins us live from the terre haute fire department. she's there to introduce us to those who are away from "their" families this christmas in order to keep "yours" safe. heather---- crime, fires, and medical calls...they never stop. we often forget about the hundreds of first responders who work this christmas....ready to respond when emergency calls. < "it's been pretty quiet so far." *nat* stacey elmore has worked at the terre haute fire department for the past three years. "this is actually my very first christmas day that i have worked." while others were nestled all snug in their beds.... *nat* *elmore* was ready to take the call....while visions of sugar-plums danced in their heads. "you look forward to doing it each and every day you go to work. it's not like going in and sitting in an office or something like that. it is something different each day. it's, uh, very rewarding." *nat* they try to make the most of working the holidays.... "sure being away from your family, you know, that's never wanted. however, it's part of the job." *nat* "somebody will come in and work for a couple hours while somebody else gets to go home. you know, so everybody gets to spend a little bit of time with your family on christmas day." but, these men *here* tell me.... *nat* ...*this* is their second home... "not a question, like, at all. i am happy to be here." "truly it is just the feeling of helping somebody else whenever they are having a bad day." and spending the holidays serving their community....is where they say ...they want to be. "you know it's just something i dreamt about ever since i was a little boy." *nat* "we have to be here 247 and ensure that everyone is safe. and that uh ready to help out when were needed." > ? if you happen to see a a first responder out and about over the next few days... make sure to tell them thank you. reporting live in terre haute, im abby kirk, news