Home, dogs gone after massive fire

and thanks for joining us. you've probably heard and seen the salvation army's red kettles around this holiday season. bell ringers are raising money to help families in need. but news 10s sarah lehman is live in the newsroom. she tells us why they may not make their goal for the year. it's new for you tonight on nightwatch... rondrell... the salvation army is known for its red kettles around christmas. today they wrapped up the campaign for the season. but that doesn't mean you can't still donate. < it's a sound that echos through the town... ( and it's paired with a red kettle... ( manned mostly by volunteer bell ringers throughout the wabash valley...the salvation army kettle campaign has been going on for years. "i am bell ringing. this is our last day of the kettle season." monday marked the last push to get donations for the holiday season and reach a goal of 140-thousand dollars. but this year... "i'm not sure if we're going to meet that goal we're probably going to fall short." a goal the organization has been trying to reach since after thanksgiving...but it isn't alone. "from what i understand a lot of the other division corp officers are falling short in their town as well." linden says there are many reasons why this season is different then most when it comes to donations. "people are shopping more and more online /// you know also just depends on the job situation /// how much many their actually bringing in for their own home /// sometimes like i said some stores won't allow us to start bell ringing until after thanksgiving so that kind of shortens our kettle season." but...linden says she's holidng onto hope. "i'm hopefull you know i have faith i have faith in god and i have faith in their heart of the people in this community they've been very good and so i fell they'll pull through." veteran bell ringers like tracey smo-della say anything you can give helps. "every penny counts no matter how big or how small the donation is." > even though today is the last day you'll see the kettles you can still donate to the kettle campaign. donations are accepted through the month of january. to learn about donating or volunteering with the salvation army you can visit our website w-t-h-i-t-v dot com reporting live in the newsroom sarah lehman news 10 back to you.