Clear

Monday Evening Forecast

Storm Team 10

Posted: Mon Dec 24 16:02:14 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 24 16:02:15 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Monday Evening Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Terre Haute
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Brazil
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
A Little Rain/Snow Mix Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

