Speech to Text for Monday Evening Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the fighting question. weather quiz look at today's here's a 10 at 6 on wthi. watching news you're today. numbers from look at your first...here's a but first...here's a look at your numbers from today. you're watching news 10 at 6 on wthi. here's a look at today's weather quiz question. weather quiz look at today's here's a here's a here's a look at today's weather quiz question.