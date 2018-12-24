Speech to Text for The pressure to 'give' during the holidays

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

nearly half nearly half of all americans feel "pressure" during the holidays to spend more than what their wallets can afford. that's according to a recent study. americans could spend around 720-billion dollars this holiday season.. that money will go toward presents....and charity... news 10's abby kirk spoke with some folks in the wabash valley to find out how they feel. < *salvation army bell* --tony johnson "the bell man.." -- tony johnson "i donate my change usually." last year, americans gave more than 400-billion dollars to charities. ---connie huff "i would give the world away if i could. i just love to give. i just do." experts say "charities" bring in more than "one-third" of their donations in the last three months of the year. that's when people feel the desire to "give." --connie huff "i'm the giver of the givers." --jackson collins "some people don't have stuff for the winter." --graham "i think you just give what you can." --graham "i don't feel the pressure to, but i enjoy giving." more than 300-million dollars were collected soley online...for giving tuesday last month. that's in addition to money donated towards natural disasters and the mass shootings this year... people hear agree with the experts... try not let the act "giving" stress you out. ---connie huff "give from the heart and just give that kind spirit to everyone." spreading holiday cheer... in terre haute... abby kirk -- news 10. > the salvation army is "one" group getting is "one" group salvation army the the salvation army is "one" group getting donations this season. coming up tonight at 10 and 11..