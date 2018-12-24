Speech to Text for Garrett Sands Kindness Project helps family heal during the holidays

move quick. the garrett sands kindness project has been in full force this holiday season. random acts of kindness in his memory are making his family happy. "it's a powerful thing to express love to somebody that you don't even know." news 10's jada huddlestun joins us as sands' family prepares for their first christmas without him. the garrett sands kindness project has been helping in many ways. they've given food.. toys and kind words to those in need in the wabash valley. but it goes beyond that. i spoke with garrett's mother... jayna sullivan earlier today. she says the support is amazing.. especially during the holidays. < jayna sullivan started the garrett sands kindness project after her 17-year-old son was killed in march. since then.. she says it's grown bigger than she ever imagined. "it has taken on a life of it's own which has been very helpful to me and especially to my parents to my family and garrett's friends. it's helped in a way it's been a healing tool for us to continue his acts of kindness it really feels like having his spirit with us." sullivan says those projects include doing random acts of kindness for those in the community. they hand out cards like these... they have information about garrett to help keep his memory alive. the cards also encourage people to do an act of kindness and pass it along. "it's not just about the money it's not about getting a free meal it's just not about getting a free cup of coffee. it's that kindness from one person to another that means the most." support from the community has helped the project become so successful. "most of the people that participate in the kindness project they have never met me they have never met my son. they don't even know anybody in my family even though i have a large family here but just to be a part of this and do these kind things in his memory makes me so very proud." it's that feeling of giving back in her son's memory that keeps her going everyday. "it's been almost nine months and still everyday it's very hard. everyday we have to find a reason to get up and move on and with the kindness project it's just a way to help us do that." > sullivan says the group does have projects in the works for after the new year. until then.. she says they'll be enjoying christmas as a family the way garrett would've wanted. back