Last Minute Shopping for Christmas

News 10 stopped by Baesler's Market

Posted: Mon Dec 24 15:51:03 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 24 15:51:04 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

christmas christmas eve isn't complete without some last minute grocery shopping. baesler's is one of the many packed grocery stores today. with christmas right around the corner ... shoppers are rushing around to grab last minute items. popular buys include cookies and cider. workers at baesler's say the crowds keep coming. during holiday season we're all really stressed and do forget a lot of things. and i also feel like also feel like also feel like it's a lot of people who don't want to get the stuff right away..they want to get the presents then get the food right before they're about to make it. they probably have in laws coming in and stuff and getting last minute things. well, baeslers is closed tonight, as are wal-mart and kroger. but, meijer in terre haute will be open until 7... so if you need something.. you've got just a little time left.
WTHI Radar

