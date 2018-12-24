Speech to Text for Judge dismisses "pay-to-play" lawsuit against Terre Haute

a judge has sided with the a judge has sided with the city of terre haute. it's a ruling that involves a wastewater treatment plant project. a federal judge has dismissed the "overseas lease group" lawsuit. the company accused the city of a "pay to play" scheme. the claims of fraud stem from the failed powerdyne sludge-to-diesel contract. "overseas lease group" sued a construction company, "the city" .. and related groups. overall -- the judge said "overseas lease group" argument weren't strong enough. he also said the case shouldn't have been filed as a "consumer fraud suit." online records show the company has filed a notice of appeal.