Speech to Text for Robinson police increase patrols through the new year

between indiana.. and illinois ... 569 people died in alcohol related crashes last year. those losses are even more devastating during the holidays. but... police are taking extra steps to keep you safe. new for you at 6... bureau chief gary brian explains an effort that's happening right now in the wabash valley... to make sure "your" loved ones get around safely. < "traffic is heavy this christmas eve here in robinson illinois. but it's not just last minute shoppers that have roads busy." pam hall has worked at the heath confectionary for five years. in that time she says each christmas has become busier. "very busy. i think we've actually had more business this year then in the past." more business means more cars on the road. that has robinson police getting involved. "during this holiday period there's a lot of extra parties and things like that. and we want people to have fun we just want them to think twice about it and not go out an drive while they're under the influence." robinson police will be working extra shifts from christmas eve through january 2nd. that's all thanks to a grant from the illinois department of transportation. "with that grant it'll pay all of the overtime for our officers for additional night time hours. specifically looking for dui enforcement, seatbelt, cell phones, and speeding." grant funds helped supply similar patrols during thanksgiving. segeant dan strauch says those patrols went well. "we didn't have any accidents in our area which we were very greatful for. our officers wrote several speeding citations, some seat belt citations, and a few drug arrests." robinson police hope for similar results over the next week. strauch says it's all about visibility. "it really helps making our officers visible and people seeing them out there during these highly traveled times of the year." keeping robinson roads safe for residents like pam hall. "according to the illinois department of transportation there were over 1,900 accidents from december 23rd to december 26th in 2016 alone. in robinson illinois, gary brian news 10." >