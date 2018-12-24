Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Monday: Sunny, mild. High: 42°

Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy, snow showers possible. Low: 31°

Christmas: Spotty rain mixing with snow. High: 45°

Detailed Forecast: A stationary system will develop over the Valley and bring an increase in clouds for the start of this Holiday week. Unfortunately, it looks like we'll miss out on a white Christmas, but rain showers mixing with flakes will arrive in some areas. We're watching Thursday. It's going to be very fall-like; quite mild and good chances for scattered showers. Have a Merry Christmas!

