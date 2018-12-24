Clear

Sunny, mild. High: 42°

A stationary system will develop over the Valley and bring an increase in clouds for the start of this Holiday week.

Posted: Mon Dec 24 03:26:09 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 24 03:45:09 PST 2018

Speech to Text for Sunny, mild. High: 42°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Monday: Sunny, mild. High: 42°

Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy, snow showers possible. Low: 31°

Christmas: Spotty rain mixing with snow. High: 45°

Detailed Forecast: A stationary system will develop over the Valley and bring an increase in clouds for the start of this Holiday week. Unfortunately, it looks like we'll miss out on a white Christmas, but rain showers mixing with flakes will arrive in some areas. We're watching Thursday. It's going to be very fall-like; quite mild and good chances for scattered showers. Have a Merry Christmas!

Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031

Terre Haute
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 16°
Rockville
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Sunny and warm, clouds and rain for Christmas.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunny, mild. High: 42°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Terre Haute business owners share thoughts regarding new jail

Image

Rosedale Christmas candlelight service

Image

Home, dogs gone in massive fire

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Group awards seven Brazil veterans for service to country

Image

Vermillion County man arrested for dealing meth

Image

Firefighters called to early morning shed fire

Image

Crews battle huge house fire

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen