Clear

Sunday Night Weather Update

Sunday Night Weather Update

Posted: Sun Dec 23 21:20:37 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Dec 23 21:20:37 PST 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Sunday Night Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mostly clear conditions tonight. skies have been clearing all evening with cooler conditions. lows tonight will drop to the upper 20's. expect a warmer day tomorrow with mostly sunny skies. highs will be in the lower 40's. as we move through the night tomorrow night and into the day tuesday, temperatures will drop to the lower 30's. mostly cloudy skies will move in and there is a chance for snow showers late into the night. mostly clear conditions tonight. skies have been clearing all evening with cooler conditions. lows tonight will drop to the upper 20's. expect a warmer day tomorrow with mostly sunny skies. highs will be in the lower 40's. as we move through the night tomorrow night and into the day tuesday, the day tuesday, temperatures will drop to the lower 30's. mostly cloudy skies will move in and there is a chance for snow showers late into the night. mostly clear conditions tonight. skies have been clearing all evening with cooler conditions. lows tonight will drop to the upper 20's. expect a warmer day tomorrow with mostly sunny skies. highs will be in the lower 40's. as we move through the night tomorrow night and into the day tuesday, temperatures will drop to the lower 30's. mostly cloudy skies will move in and there is a chance for snow showers late into the night. mostly clear conditions tonight. skies have been clearing all evening with cooler conditions. lows tonight will drop to the upper 20's. expect a warmer day tomorrow with mostly sunny skies. highs will be in the lower 40's. as we move through the night tomorrow night and into the day tuesday, temperatures tuesday, temperatures will drop to the lower 30's. mostly cloudy skies will move in and there is a chance for snow showers late into the night. mostly clear conditions tonight. skies have been clearing all evening with cooler conditions. lows tonight will drop to the upper 20's. expect a warmer day tomorrow with mostly sunny skies. highs will be in the lower 40's. as we move through the night tomorrow night and into the day tuesday, temperatures will drop to the lower 30's. mostly cloudy skies will move in and there is a chance for snow showers late into the night. mostly clear conditions tonight. skies have been clearing all evening with cooler conditions. lows tonight will drop to the upper 20's. expect a warmer day tomorrow with mostly sunny skies. highs will be in the lower 40's. as we move through the night tomorrow night and into the day tuesday, temperatures will drop to the lower 30's. mostly cloudy skies will move in and there is a chance for
Terre Haute
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Sunny and warm, clouds and rain for Christmas.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Terre Haute business owners share thoughts regarding new jail

Image

Rosedale Christmas candlelight service

Image

Home, dogs gone in massive fire

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Group awards seven Brazil veterans for service to country

Image

Vermillion County man arrested for dealing meth

Image

Firefighters called to early morning shed fire

Image

Crews battle huge house fire

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen