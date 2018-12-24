Speech to Text for Sunday Night Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mostly clear conditions tonight. skies have been clearing all evening with cooler conditions. lows tonight will drop to the upper 20's. expect a warmer day tomorrow with mostly sunny skies. highs will be in the lower 40's. as we move through the night tomorrow night and into the day tuesday, temperatures will drop to the lower 30's. mostly cloudy skies will move in and there is a chance for snow showers late into the night.