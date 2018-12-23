Clear

Terre Haute business owners share thoughts regarding new jail

Posted: Sun Dec 23 19:40:21 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Dec 23 19:40:22 PST 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Terre Haute business owners share thoughts regarding new jail

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

p-m. terre haute business owners are sharing their thoughts about the latest property offered up as a potential jail site. vigo county commissioners say they are still looking... but an area of land behind honey creek mall could work. news 10's garrett brown has continuing coverage for you tonight. < businesses on the south side of terre haute have constantly been changing. many big stores closing their doors only to leave uncertainty to what will happen next. but some are saying this jail could bring some extra foot traffic to the area. drivers were hitting the roads sunday traveling for christmas. but many found the time to stop and voice their opinion about the proposed location for the new jail. "i just think that's kind of awkward. if anything put a restaurant there. should not put a prison there especially with homes around. gas stations. the mall is just right down there. i think its just kind of weird." right next door to the site sits many local businesses. one of those being jp stop n shop. the owners say over the years they have made many changes to draw in more business to the store. "we took over in 2014 so about four or five years now. its been a very good spot. we're alone back here and it gets good traffic along 63." while the news of a jail in the area may get mixed reviews. businesses like the stop n shop say it has potential to help them out. that's as its location would draw up business numbers not only for them.. but others nearby. "yes i think in a positive way it will affect them. bringing more traffic. down this road to see what kind of businesses are here and what kind of product they provide." either way vigo county is still under the clock. whether this old driving range becomes a new jail or not. the time to make a decision is running out. "but i definitely hope that we can get it solved in a mature manner. figure out something that at least pleases most people." like i mentioned the county commissioners are still discussing and negotiating the purchase of a new site. its expected an agreement could be made as early by the end of the year. back to you.>
