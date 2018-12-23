Clear

Rosedale Christmas candlelight service

can mean longer trips and crowded buses. one church in the wabash valley is lighting the way tonight. dailey chapel lined the road with hundreds of candles. it's new for you at 10. the church has been doing this for almost 30 years. each year they light hundreds of candles on the road that leads to the church in rosedale, indiana. after each one is lit... church leaders host a christmas candlelight service. organizers say after all these years there have only been two times where the candles would not light. they say
