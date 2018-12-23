Clear

Home, dogs gone in massive fire

Posted: Sun Dec 23 19:34:39 PST 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

of home owner says, "pretty emotional. it's pretty heart wrenching." tonight... members of a wabash valley family are wondering what they'll do next after a massive fire reduced their home to rubble and ash. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 on my fox 10. hutsonville resident -- pam lawhead -- lost her home and four dogs in a fire last night. news 10 was first on the scene as crews worked to snuff out the blaze. now... lawhead's family is surveying the damage. news 10's sarah lehman reports. < smoke can still be seen billowing from the ashes of this hutsonville, illinois home. first responders say it took them more than 12 hours to smother the fire that smother the fire that engulfed the house on clover street. peggy elder says her mother -- pam lawhead -- owns the home. luckily -- no one was inside when the fire broke out... but... elder says she was still devastated when she got the call. elder says, "i freaked out and i have no words. you just can't. nobody can deal with anything like this." sadly... elder says four pets likely died inside the home. "that's why i came over here today was to try and find buck cause he's a pretty smart dog but i can't find him." covered: "he's not answering me so my only guess is he was in the house." elder says she thinks the fire started in the kitchen and was likely electrical. she says her mother had been running heaters. elder says her family lost its past... present... and future in the fire... but she is grateful to the many people who have reached out... asking how they can help. in hutsonville, with photojournalist richard solomon, sarah lehman,
