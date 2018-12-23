News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Clear

Sunshine rolling in this afternoon, with a slight warm up coming.

Posted: Sun Dec 23 08:16:45 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Dec 23 08:26:07 PST 2018
Posted By: Chris Piper

today we'll see a cloudy sky turn sunny by the afternoon. day time highs right about where they should be, with a high of 40. tonight we'll stay mostly clear and cold again, as lows drop to 27. then for christmas eve, plenty of sunshine across the valley with highs topping out at 43. right now a system is looking like it moves through early christmas to bring a few early flurries, then rain.
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Sunny and staying mild, but cool.
