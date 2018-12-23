Speech to Text for Group awards seven Brazil veterans for service to country

this giving this giving season... an indiana group is making sure u-s veterans feel appreciated. new for you on nightwatch. news 10's garrett brown has more on a special ceremony honoring vets one stitch at a time. <earlier this month we told you the story of this pearl harbor veteran thomas hill. one group saw that story and wanted to honor him and others who have served the nation with a special christmas gift. the community gathered in brazil's towne park saturday to honor seven u-s veterans. one of those vets -- william giltz -- served during the korean war. "we were in a huge task force in north korea there. aircraft carriers there and everything. i was the watch out man with the binoculars and everything watching for mines." quilts of valor of southern indiana organized the ceremony to honor the soldiers. the group makes quilts for those who have served. group leader kay miller says ceremony plans were put in motion after the seeing towne park centers' pearl harbor day ceremony. "we saw the pearl harbor news broadcast and that's how i said this is a really awesome opportunity to recognize all the veterans." each veteran was recognized for his service and given a hand crafted quilt. a token of appreciation for everything they've done for the country. "we want people to realize that freedom isn't free. it comes with a sacrifice. somebody is paying that price." as for giltz he says he is proud to have serve the united states in its time of need. and this gift is one he and his fellow servicemen will never forget. "it was real thoughtful of you to remember us veterans and i appreciate it so much, im going to show it to everybody i can and im going to keep it for the rest of my life. thank you." if you would like to learn more about quilts of valor. we'll have that information on our website at wthitv.com. back to