Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Group awards seven Brazil veterans for service to country

Quilts of Valor of Southern Indiana organized the ceremony to honor the soldiers. The group makes quilts for those who have served.

Posted: Sun Dec 23 04:27:49 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Dec 23 04:27:49 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Group awards seven Brazil veterans for service to country

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this giving this giving season... an indiana group is making sure u-s veterans feel appreciated. new for you on nightwatch. news 10's garrett brown has more on a special ceremony honoring vets one stitch at a time. <earlier this month we told you the story of this pearl harbor veteran thomas hill. one group saw that story and wanted to honor him and others who have served the nation with a special christmas gift. the community gathered in brazil's towne park saturday to honor seven u-s veterans. one of those vets -- william giltz -- served during the korean war. "we were in a huge task force in north korea there. aircraft carriers there and everything. i was the watch out man with the binoculars and everything watching for mines." quilts of valor of southern indiana organized the ceremony to honor the soldiers. the group makes quilts for those who have served. group leader kay miller says ceremony plans were put in motion after the seeing towne park centers' pearl harbor day ceremony. "we saw the pearl harbor news broadcast and that's how i said this is a really awesome opportunity to recognize all the veterans." each veteran was recognized for his service and given a hand crafted quilt. a token of appreciation for everything they've done for the country. "we want people to realize that freedom isn't free. it comes with a sacrifice. somebody is paying that price." as for giltz he says he is proud to have serve the united states in its time of need. and this gift is one he and his fellow servicemen will never forget. "it was real thoughtful of you to remember us veterans and i appreciate it so much, im going to show it to everybody i can and im going to keep it for the rest of my life. thank you." if you would like to learn more about quilts of valor. we'll have that information on our website at wthitv.com. back to
Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Sunny and staying mild, but cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Group awards seven Brazil veterans for service to country

Image

Vermillion County man arrested for dealing meth

Image

Firefighters called to early morning shed fire

Image

Crews battle huge house fire

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Vincennes Lincoln girls tourney

Image

North Daviess beats Loogootee

Image

What to look for when buying a diamond - Ross Elliott Jewelers

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

"It helps out when you don't have a lot of money..." Ryves Hall Youth Center Christmas Party helps T

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools