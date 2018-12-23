Clear
Vermillion County man arrested for dealing meth

A Vermillion County man is in jail after police say he was dealing meth.

no other injuries were reported. in tonight's crime alert... a vermillion county man is in jail... accused of dealing meth. according to the vermillion county sheriff... joshua washington -- of hillsdale -- was arrested late last night. investigators say washington is facing three felony counts for possession and dealing meth. he is being held in the vermillion
