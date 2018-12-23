Speech to Text for Firefighters called to early morning shed fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

they become available. several chickens are dead after a shed fire in parke county. it happened early this morning on a property northeast of bloomingdale. crews with the marshall volunteer fire department report hot ash from a woodburner caused the shed to catch fire. a dozen chickens died in the blaze... but no