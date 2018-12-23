Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Crews battle huge house fire

Crews are battling a huge house fire in Hutsonville, Illinois.

Posted: Sun Dec 23 04:22:50 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Dec 23 04:22:50 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Crews battle huge house fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

could be easily destroyed by insects. crews are still battling a huge house fire in crawford county tonight. several agencies responded to the blaze. this is video of the fire. fire officials say it started around 8 this evening. this home is in hutsonville, illinois as you head into town on clover street. crews at the scene tell news 10 the family was able to get out of the house... but they did have animals and it is not known at this time if they were able to escape. the road is also blocked off in this area. details are limited at this time but we will update you as
Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Sunny and staying mild, but cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Group awards seven Brazil veterans for service to country

Image

Vermillion County man arrested for dealing meth

Image

Firefighters called to early morning shed fire

Image

Crews battle huge house fire

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Vincennes Lincoln girls tourney

Image

North Daviess beats Loogootee

Image

What to look for when buying a diamond - Ross Elliott Jewelers

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

"It helps out when you don't have a lot of money..." Ryves Hall Youth Center Christmas Party helps T

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools