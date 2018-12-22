Clear

Saturday Night Weather Update

Posted: Sat Dec 22 20:46:57 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Dec 22 20:46:57 PST 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

mostly cloudy conditions will continue to move into the area over the course of the night. temperatures will drop to the lower 30's so expect cool conditions. tomorrow there will be a partly cloudy sky and warm conditions with temperatures around the lower 40's. tomorrow night partly cloudy skies will continue and colder air will move in. temperatures will drop to the lower 20's.
Terre Haute
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Saturday Night Weather Update

Vincennes Lincoln girls tourney

North Daviess beats Loogootee

What to look for when buying a diamond - Ross Elliott Jewelers

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

"It helps out when you don't have a lot of money..." Ryves Hall Youth Center Christmas Party helps T

North Knox

Linton

Vincennes Lincoln

Dugger Union

