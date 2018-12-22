Speech to Text for Saturday Night Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mostly cloudy conditions will continue to move into the area over the course of the night. temperatures will drop to the lower 30's so expect cool conditions. tomorrow there will be a partly cloudy sky and warm conditions with temperatures around the lower 40's. tomorrow night partly cloudy skies will continue and colder air will move in. temperatures will drop to the lower 20's. mostly cloudy conditions will continue to move into the area over the course of the night. temperatures will drop to the lower 30's so expect cool conditions. tomorrow there will be a partly cloudy sky and warm conditions with temperatures around the lower 40's. tomorrow night partly cloudy skies will continue and colder air will move in. temperatures will drop to the lower 20's. mostly cloudy conditions will continue to move into the area over the course of the night. temperatures will drop to the lower 30's so expect cool conditions. tomorrow there will be a partly cloudy sky and warm conditions with temperatures around the lower 40's. tomorrow night partly cloudy skies will continue and colder air will move in. temperatures will drop to the lower 20's. mostly cloudy conditions will continue to move into the area over the course of the night. temperatures will drop to the lower 30's so expect cool conditions. tomorrow there will be a partly cloudy sky and warm conditions with temperatures around the lower 40's. tomorrow night partly cloudy skies will continue and colder air will move in. temperatures will drop to the lower 20's. mostly cloudy conditions will continue to move into the area over the course of the night. temperatures will drop to the lower 30's so expect cool conditions. tomorrow there will be a partly cloudy sky and warm conditions with temperatures around the lower 40's. tomorrow night partly cloudy skies will continue