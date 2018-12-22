Speech to Text for Vincennes Lincoln girls tourney

59-56 over loogootee. for girls hoops.. the tournaments are already underway.. vincennes lincoln hosting day two of its annual holiday hoops tourney.. **the alices taking on cardinal ritter in the semifinals round.. **late 3rd quarter.. alices down two.. maycee lange on the fast break.. she takes it all the way to the rack.. does it all herself to beat the buzzer.. that ties the game headed to the 4th quarter.. **in the next period.. darrian carmean gets it inside to allison hein and the lone senior gets it done on the low block.. hein is five inches taller than everyone on the ritter roster.. **later.. hein back underneath.. she draws the double team so she gives it up to lange who finishes strong.. that gives the alices a three point lead.. but several turnovers and a lot of missed free throws doomed the alices down the stretch.. linton knocks out linton knocks out lincoln 48-44 in the semifinals.. **in the other semifinal.. linton-stockton taking on north knox in a rematch from earlier this season.. **warriors won the first time and start out hot.. check out mackenzie meurer cutting inside.. four miners watch her go straight to the tin to put north knox up early.. **linton showing off some great shooting in the first quarter of this one.. hannah frady left open on the wing and she buries the three-ball.. north knox takes a timeout to regroup... **but linton keeps the pressure on.. after the save.. nuckels to aubrey burgess and she nails another triple for the miners.. linton comes up with revenge from earlier this season.. miners beat north knox 53-43 in the semifinals.. linton would go on to win the lincoln tournament with a championship victory over cardinal ritter. **northview and north central farmersburg also facing off down in vincennes in the consolation bracket.. **early 2nd quarter.. avery davidson drives inside for north central.. she floats it up and gets the friendly bounce.. t-birds take the lead here.. up by one.. **but a quick answer from the knights.. inside-out play to aliyah owens and she knocks down the triple for northview.. the knights back in control.. **and jenny lundy continues to be a matchup problem for opposing teams.. just before the half.. lundy misses on her first attempt.. but pulls in the board and finishes on the putback.. northview defeats north central in this one.. 69-53.. knights 10-5 after today's