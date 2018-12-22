Clear

North Daviess beats Loogootee

Cougars win 59-56.

Posted By: Casey Miller

falls just short. 75-69 the final.. **another holiday tournament site.. north daviess hosting loogootee in a first round preview of the graber post.. **loogootee big man silas bauer has really expanded his game.. the sophomore hits the jumper from the corner.. he's a big reason the lions lead by 5 early.. **late 1st quarter.. north daviess star jack townsend with the ball.. love the confidence as he pulls up and buries the buzzer beater to end the 1st.. just a two point game after one.. **lions playing strong defense.. bailey dearwester pokes the ball away and lays it in on the other end.. both teams holding no punches in this one.. **other side of the floor.. catch and shoot jack townsend.. he's money.. if this is any indication.. the old national bank graber post classic is gonna be a whole lot of fun.. cougars winning tonight.. north daviess
