Clear

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Sunshine and warmer than average temperatures.

Posted: Sat Dec 22 07:15:01 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Dec 22 07:17:59 PST 2018
Posted By: Chris Piper

Speech to Text for News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

chris adlibs about today's weather live shot. today we'll see times of both sun and clouds, but staying mostly sunny. highs still mild, in the low 40's at 43. then tonight we get cold again as clouds start to roll in. overnight lows dropping to 30 degrees. for your sunday expect sun and clouds both, but a little more clouds through the day. day time highs still mild at 42. right now christmas is looking to have a mix with highs in the 40's. today we'll see times of both sun and clouds, but staying mostly sunny. highs still mild, in the low 40's at 43. then tonight we get cold again as clouds start to roll in. overnight lows dropping to 30 degrees. for your sunday expect sun and clouds both, but a little more clouds through the day. day time highs still mild at 42. right now christmas is looking to have a mix with highs in the 40's. the fork in the road crew
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Sunny & mild weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

"It helps out when you don't have a lot of money..." Ryves Hall Youth Center Christmas Party helps T

Image

North Knox

Image

Linton

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

Dugger Union

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Edgewood

Image

Police Officer Names released in Officer Involved Shooting

Image

Gibault Children’s Services held its Christmas program Friday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools