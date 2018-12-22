Speech to Text for News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

chris adlibs about today's weather live shot. today we'll see times of both sun and clouds, but staying mostly sunny. highs still mild, in the low 40's at 43. then tonight we get cold again as clouds start to roll in. overnight lows dropping to 30 degrees. for your sunday expect sun and clouds both, but a little more clouds through the day. day time highs still mild at 42. right now christmas is looking to have a mix with highs in the 40's. today we'll see times of both sun and clouds, but staying mostly sunny. highs still mild, in the low 40's at 43. then tonight we get cold again as clouds start to roll in. overnight lows dropping to 30 degrees. for your sunday expect sun and clouds both, but a little more clouds through the day. day time highs still mild at 42. right now christmas is looking to have a mix with highs in the 40's. the fork in the road crew