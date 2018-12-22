Speech to Text for "It helps out when you don't have a lot of money..." Ryves Hall Youth Center Christmas Party helps T

truck to it's arsonal. for some families around the wabash valley.. christmas came early this year. ryves hall in terre haute had their annual christmas party tonight. news 10's sarah lehman attended the party! she joins us now with more on why this celebration is so important. it's new for you tonight on nightwatch. patrece... christmas is right around the corner. tonight ryves hall youth center was packed. making sure everyone was in the holiday spirit. < ryves hall was full of people and christmas spirit friday night. as lines of kids waited to see santa...and get their presents. "it's christmas time it's the time of joy." xavier chapman was one of the volunteers at the christmas party. he says the building was full of smiles "want's it set up to where we can get kids through and have a lot of fun doing it." fun for kids like joey allen. joey says he's been coming to this christmas party since he was a kid...and before that his father came to this when he was a kid. "it helps out when you don't have a lot of money." this year though he has a different idea for the toys he gets. "i really don't play with toys much i'm just doing it for my brother." he says... "so my brother can get more for christmas. all i asked for was uh i just asked for clothes for christmas." allen says it's all about making his little brother happy and helping out the family. "he's excited! he gets excited over little things." > allen was just one of the hundreds of kids who were at ryves hall tonight. organizers and volunteers say they love doing this every year because they love to see the smile and joy on the kids faces. we'll have more about how you can donate or volunteer here on our website that's w-t-h-i-t-v dot com. reporting live in terre haute sarah lehman news 10 back