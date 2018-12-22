Clear

"It helps out when you don't have a lot of money..." Ryves Hall Youth Center Christmas Party helps T

Christmas came early for some families in the Wabash Valley.

Posted: Sat Dec 22 03:20:39 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Dec 22 03:20:40 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for "It helps out when you don't have a lot of money..." Ryves Hall Youth Center Christmas Party helps T

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

truck to it's arsonal. for some families around the wabash valley.. christmas came early this year. ryves hall in terre haute had their annual christmas party tonight. news 10's sarah lehman attended the party! she joins us now with more on why this celebration is so important. it's new for you tonight on nightwatch. patrece... christmas is right around the corner. tonight ryves hall youth center was packed. making sure everyone was in the holiday spirit. < ryves hall was full of people and christmas spirit friday night. as lines of kids waited to see santa...and get their presents. "it's christmas time it's the time of joy." xavier chapman was one of the volunteers at the christmas party. he says the building was full of smiles "want's it set up to where we can get kids through and have a lot of fun doing it." fun for kids like joey allen. joey says he's been coming to this christmas party since he was a kid...and before that his father came to this when he was a kid. "it helps out when you don't have a lot of money." this year though he has a different idea for the toys he gets. "i really don't play with toys much i'm just doing it for my brother." he says... "so my brother can get more for christmas. all i asked for was uh i just asked for clothes for christmas." allen says it's all about making his little brother happy and helping out the family. "he's excited! he gets excited over little things." > allen was just one of the hundreds of kids who were hundreds of just one of the allen was things." > over little things." > allen was just one of the hundreds of kids who were at ryves hall tonight. organizers and volunteers say they love doing this every year because they love to see the smile and joy on the kids faces. we'll have more about how you can donate or volunteer here on our website that's w-t-h-i-t-v dot com. reporting live in terre haute sarah lehman news 10 back
Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Sunny & mild weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"It helps out when you don't have a lot of money..." Ryves Hall Youth Center Christmas Party helps T

Image

North Knox

Image

Linton

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

Dugger Union

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Edgewood

Image

Police Officer Names released in Officer Involved Shooting

Image

Gibault Children’s Services held its Christmas program Friday

Image

Washington Township completes fire station

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools