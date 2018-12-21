Speech to Text for North Knox

over northview.... north knox and north central met for the second time this season at the vincennes lincoln tourney... brinley stone dribbles through traffic, then banks home two for north central....those banks stay open late down in vincennes... north central misses the three...gracie poe gets the board and is off to the races, she goes coast to coast for north knox....she's super talented freshman... speaking of talents there aren't many like makinzi meurer....the north knox senior with three of her game-high 31.... meurer had 30 in the first contest between these two, north central couldnt' stop her again tonight.. her 31 helps north knox win 58-50..