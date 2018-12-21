Clear

Linton

Linton beats Northview

Posted: Fri Dec 21 20:53:05 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 21 20:53:06 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

business 67-49. 2a 11th ranked linton faced northview.... haley rose would not be denied....she takes it strong and scores, she'd get the old fashion three point play.....rose had 16... linton leaves northview freshman macey timberman open, she says you shouldn't do that....bullseye on the three.... linton would pick up their defense....mallory frye gets in the passing lane and converts good defense into easy offense with the steal and bucket... linton wins 59-41 over northview.... north
