Speech to Text for Linton

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

business 67-49. 2a 11th ranked linton faced northview.... haley rose would not be denied....she takes it strong and scores, she'd get the old fashion three point play.....rose had 16... linton leaves northview freshman macey timberman open, she says you shouldn't do that....bullseye on the three.... linton would pick up their defense....mallory frye gets in the passing lane and converts good defense into easy offense with the steal and bucket... linton wins 59-41 over northview.... north