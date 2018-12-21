Speech to Text for Vincennes Rivet

week... vincennes rivet hosted 1a, number four bloomfield.... rivet gets it to austin thomas....he can't find anyone to pass to so he says what the heck, he launches the three....smart move, because he buries it... bloomfield has a nice player in turner royal.....he shot fakes and gets baseline for two....that ties the game at 21.... speaking of stars....rivet has a big time star in colten mouzin....this guy has been filling it up this year...he had 24 tonight... vincennes rivet pulls the upset, 56-41 over number four bloomfield...