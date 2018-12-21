Speech to Text for Edgewood

and welcome good evening and welcome to a mini in the paint... many of our area teams had the night off for the holiday season, but we still had several teams in action... including edgewood....the mustangs will enter next weeks first financial wabash valley classic as the defending champs and they have looked impressive this season, their seven and ohh... the 3a, third ranked mustangs had a road wic game at sullivan... freshman randy kelly continues to play great for sullivan...his three cuts the arrows deficit to five in third quarter... edgewood would answer with an eight-ohh run, this was the dagger... tate balcam, 1-2-3 and he's fouled.....he'd hit the free throw for the rare four point play.... end of the third....ben pirtle to jackson shake...nice catch and hoop by the big man to beat the buzzer... sullivan hanging around, down 46-40 going to the fourth.. edgewood star trevor taylor money from distance.....the mustangs pull away late... mustangs win 62-46....their eight and ohh and they are a very good basketball team coming to the classic next week... vincennes rivet