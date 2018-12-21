Clear
Police Officer Names released in Officer Involved Shooting

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

news 10 has learned new details in an officer involved shooting. we now know the names of the officers involved. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. the shooting occurred tuesday night in terre haute. suspect david frederick of vincennes died during that incident. tonight indiana state police released the names of the officers. they are west terre haute police officer caleb talp and terre haute police sergeant justin sears. talp has been with his department for around 5 years. sears has 10 years of service. you may remember...the situation started as a traffic stop in west terre haute. authorities say frederick did not stop. a chase began and continued into terre haute before ending at 10th and wabash avenue. that's when police say frederick got out of his car with a weapon. according to police...when the officers ordered him to drop the gun he began shooting. frederick died at the scene. an autopsy revealed his cause of death to be multiple gun shot wounds. talp and sears have been placed on administrative leave. this is protocal while the situation is under investigation.
