Gibault Children’s Services held its Christmas program Friday

Employees say anyone interested in learning more about what goes on at Gibault can come to take a tour. All you have to do is call (800) 264-1156.

Posted: Fri Dec 21 18:43:21 PST 2018
Fri Dec 21 18:56:45 PST 2018

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Not everyone can be home with their family during the holidays. That's why one local organization wants to make it a special time for its residents. Gibault Children’s Services held its Christmas program Friday. Gibault is a home for at-risk boys. The children put on a big Christmas program in the chapel and had a steak dinner earlier today. Then Santa paid a visit to give everyone a gift. Organizers invited back a past resident. David Erickson spent two Christmases' at Gibault. he says this program was such a big part of his life. Employees say anyone interested in learning more about what goes on at Gibault can come to take a tour. All you have to do is call (800) 264-1156.
