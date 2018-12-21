Speech to Text for Washington Township completes fire station

in early 20-19. a project costing washington, indiana township more than 500- thousand dollars is now complete. the new fire station will give the township's fire department a fresh new facility to operate out of. news 10 bureau chief gary brian shows us how it'ill help fire crews better serve you. < "for years washington township fire department operated out of a crumbling structure out here on bedford road on the outskirts of washington. but as you can see behind me, that's all changed." in july assistant fire chief david gray showed us around washington township's ailing station. "that's the major crack. all the way across the back wall. and like i've said that wall has moved out a good inch to two inches." the building was constructed in the 1920's. over the years the condition of the firehouse has become unstable. "if we stay in this building who knows. it may just collapse at any point." now things are looking up. "we have a four bay station now. where before we had three. we have more equipment. we have more room for the apparatus." that extra of room was put to use right away. "we've aquired this 134 foot aerial in the fall. this fall. and so we needed a place for it also." new equipment and a new building. giving firefighters more to work with to keep you safe. "as you can see it's probably 99 percent finished. we've got some punch list items left but not very many." the project cost five hundred and seventy five thousand dollars. five hundred thousand dollars came from grant funding. meaning residents will not see a raise in their taxes. "we're taking out a loan but no bonds were issued or anything like that we're paying for it out of our yearly budgets." "officals with washington township hope to have the station completely paid off next year. in daviess county, gary brian news 10.">