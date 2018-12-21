Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Washington Township completes fire station

Washington Township fire department has a new fire station replacing it's an old building.

Posted: Fri Dec 21 18:37:44 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 21 18:37:44 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Washington Township completes fire station

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in early 20-19. a project costing washington, indiana township more than 500- thousand dollars is now complete. the new fire station will give the township's fire department a fresh new facility to operate out of. news 10 bureau chief gary brian shows us how it'ill help fire crews better serve you. < "for years washington township fire department operated out of a crumbling structure out here on bedford road on the outskirts of washington. but as you can see behind me, that's all changed." in july assistant fire chief david gray showed us around washington township's ailing station. "that's the major crack. all the way across the back wall. and like i've said that wall has moved out a good inch to two inches." the building was constructed in the 1920's. over the years the condition of the firehouse has become unstable. "if we stay in this building who knows. it may just collapse at any point." now things are looking up. "we have a four bay station now. where before we had three. we have more equipment. we have more room for the apparatus." that extra of room was put to use right away. "we've aquired this 134 foot aerial in the fall. this fall. and so we needed a place for it also." new equipment and a new building. giving firefighters more to work with to keep you safe. "as you can see it's probably 99 percent finished. we've got some punch list items left but not very many." the project cost five hundred and seventy five thousand dollars. five hundred thousand dollars came from grant funding. meaning residents will not see a raise in their taxes. "we're taking out a loan but no bonds were issued or anything like that we're paying for it out of our yearly budgets." "officals with washington township hope to have the station completely paid off next year. in daviess county, gary brian news 10.">
Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
A Breezy, Cold Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Police Officer Names released in Officer Involved Shooting

Image

Gibault Children’s Services held its Christmas program Friday

Image

Washington Township completes fire station

Image

Honey Creek Mall stores get ready for last minute Christmas shopping rush

Image

Local stores prepare for Super Saterday

Image

Police: Bus Driver to blame for morning accident

Image

Fork in the Road - Flesor's Candy Kitchen

Image

Friday Evening Forecast

Image

One injured in early-morning crash involving dump truck and semi.

Image

Davonte Brown appeared before Judge Sarah Mullican Friday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools