Speech to Text for Honey Creek Mall stores get ready for last minute Christmas shopping rush

friday, december 21st. "minutes matter" when its down to the wire to get your holiday shopping "done"! "a consumer alert".. gets us started this afternoon. this late in the game.. "online shopping" is pretty muc "off the table". so, it's time to hit the stores "in person". news 10's "garrett brown" is "live" "at honey creek mall".. where "shopper traffic" is picking-up.. and it's only going to get busier "moving forward"! "garrett"... /////// you said it susie. "people traffic" here at the mall today has been pretty steady. and it's only going to pick up. tomorrow is called "super saturday". a major day for stores to lure customers in and sell their inventory. /////// < it was obvious to see inside and out...christmas is right around the corner. with only a few days left.. shoppers.. like debbi keller are under a tight deadline to get gifts purchased. "kind of put you in the christmas spirit and i always find stuff that i can go ahead and get last minute gifts and last minute gifts for me too." christmas shopping is nothing new. jen rolape is the general manager of jcpenney in the mall. "these are some of the biggest days we do like what we're planned for. these days leading up to christmas are just as big or really close to being like black friday or thanksgiving or some of our big back to school days." but for stores like jcpenney this is shine time! at this point.. online shopping is no more. "this is our time to capture maybe some of those online shoppers or customers we only see once or twice a year and kind of show them what we're all about. save them money and then make them a loyal customer. you know, we wanna see them back shopping with us again." for shoppers like keller she knows times are changing when it comes to how you shop. she just hopes people will continue to support the stores we've still got no matter what time of year. "i hope they have an amazing turnout and people spend lots of money because that's the future of the mall here."> //////// now like i mentioned earlier tomorrow will the busiest day for the mall. at the top of the hour.. you'll hear what preparations are being made.. to ensure you can get your shopping done! reporting live from the honey creek mall. i'm news 10's garrett brown. back to you! /////////