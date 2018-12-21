Speech to Text for Police: Bus Driver to blame for morning accident

rush is the rush is on to finish holiday shopping. shoppers hit the roads all day to get those last minute deals.. good evening and thanks for joining us. we'll tell you how businesses are working to bring you in... in just a few minutes. but first we want to check in with chief meterologist kevin orpurt. kevin... how does it look for those traveling this weekend? weather forecast for next few days.. what's ahead, in the full forecast coming up holiday travel looks pretty good...so do temperatures...only a slight chance of rain or snow...and that's really slight...on christmas day a vigo county man is a vigo a vigo county man is facing attempted murder charges. that's in connection to a "drive-by shooting" that happened in august. "davonte brown" faced a judge this morning. police say a "17"-year-old female was shot in the hip. it happened in the 19-hundred block of north 6th street in terre haute. according to court documents... "brown" was hangin from the sunroof of a moving vehicle.. that's when witnesses say he fired around "10"-shots toward a home. brown will face a judge again january third. a man is recovering tonight after a serious crash in sullivan county. it happened on u.s 41 near county road 200 south. county road 200 south. that's a map of the area on your screen. police say a dump truck turned northbound onto u.s 41... that's when they say a semi hit the dump truck from behind.. police say "john lewis" of lafayette, indiana was driving the semi. lewis was trapped in his vehicle and had to be cut out by emergency crews.. he's in stable condition at this hour. police say they will "not" be filing any criminal charges. police say a school bus driver is to blame for an early morning crash in vigo county. one person was injured in that crash. police say the bus driver was trying to cross highway 40...when the driver drove into the path of this car. officers say 12 students were still on board the bus at the time of the crash. none of them were injured. the driver of the car was taken to an area hospital where he's being treated for his injuries.