Fork in the Road - Flesor's Candy Kitchen

The store is located in Tuscola, IL

Posted: Fri Dec 21 14:43:05 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 21 14:43:05 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Fork in the Road - Flesor's Candy Kitchen

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

road "the fork in "the fork in the road crew".. set-out this month.. in search "of some holiday sweetness". they found it.. and the discovery was made "in the land of lincoln". here's the kicker.. "the gift of sweetness" has been passed down from generation to generation. take a look! //////// ///////// < "we are a third generation confectioners, our grandfather was a greek immigrant and he opened this store origionally in 1901." that's devon flesor story and she is talking about her grandfather gus flesor, who started this flesor's candy store in tuscola, illinois. devon and her sister ann.. carry on that tradition today. nat//// shaking molds "these recipies that we have for candy have been honed for a 100 years, i mean my grandfather made the candy, my father made the candy, my brother made the candy, i made the candy so uhmmm....these recipes are good." "we've had those moments, we've had one guy came in when we first opened and he stood in the doorway and he cried, and he said i use to come here whan i was a kid. my gandfather brought me here." few things have changed since the family business began in the 19-hundreds. " we use natural ingredients, we use real cream, real butter, we don't even own any preservatives we don't know how use to them even if we did had them. we buy really top quality chocolate which makes such a diffrence." now the company ships all over the world and has a huge following locally. so what's the crowd favorite? "we sell turtles, gabillions skabillion of turtles. we can't keep them in the store." nat/// scrapping candy other favorites include salted caramel and variety of butter creams. "every day when i come in and work i do eat a piece of candy. " i guess owning
