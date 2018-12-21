Clear

Friday Evening Forecast

Storm Team 10

Posted: Fri Dec 21 14:39:30 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 21 14:39:30 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Friday Evening Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with west wind 6 to low around 26. cloudy, with a tonight tonight cloudy, with a low around 26. west wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. saturday mostly sunny, with a high near 43. south southwest wind 6 to 13 mph. saturday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. south wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west after midnight. tonight cloudy, with a low around 26. west wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. saturday mostly sunny, with a high near 43. south southwest wind 6 to 13 mph. saturday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. south wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west after midnight. tonight cloudy, with a low around 26. west wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. saturday mostly sunny, with a high near 43. south southwest wind 6 to 13 mph. saturday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. south wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west after midnight.
Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
A Breezy, Cold Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local stores prepare for Super Saterday

Image

Police: Bus Driver to blame for morning accident

Image

Fork in the Road - Flesor's Candy Kitchen

Image

Friday Evening Forecast

Image

One injured in early-morning crash involving dump truck and semi.

Image

Davonte Brown appeared before Judge Sarah Mullican Friday

Image

Giant pickup tower makes holiday shopping easy

Image

Friday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools