Speech to Text for Friday Evening Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight cloudy, with a low around 26. west wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. saturday mostly sunny, with a high near 43. south southwest wind 6 to 13 mph. saturday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. south wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west after midnight.