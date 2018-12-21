Clear

One injured in early-morning crash involving dump truck and semi.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Posted: Fri Dec 21 14:36:47 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 21 14:36:48 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

were towed from the scene. another crash this morning.. injures "a semi-truck driver". it happened on u-s highway-"41".. near county road-"200" south in sullivan. "a dump truck" had just turned onto u-s highway-"41" "from the county road".. when i was picking-up speed. that's when "police say".. "a semi" hit "the truck" from behind. "emergency crews" had to cut the trapped "semi driver" out of his rig. "police say".. "that semi driver".. "john lewis" of lafayette.. was taken to "terre haute regional hospital" with possible broken bones and internal injuries. u-s highway-"41" was closed for roughly an hour-and-a-half..
