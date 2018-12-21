Speech to Text for Davonte Brown appeared before Judge Sarah Mullican Friday

A 20-year- a "20"-year-old man.. will spend "the holidays" behind bars. and that tops this hour's "crime alert". "davonte brown" appeared before "judge sarah mullican" this morning. he's facing a number of charges.. including: "attempted murder". according to court documents.. "brown" is connecte "to a drive-by shooting" this past august. "the crime" reportedly happened in the "19"-hundred block of north 6th street in terre haute. "police say".. a "17"-year-old female was shot i the hip. "witnesses tell police".. "brown" was hanging from the sunroof of a moving vehicle.. when he fired around "10"-shots toward the home. a "100"-thousand-dollar bond has been set. "brown's" next day in court is