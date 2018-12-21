Speech to Text for Giant pickup tower makes holiday shopping easy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tomorrow is slated to be the "biggest spending day of the year"... retailers are gearing up for "super saturday". stores -- big and small -- are even changing how they do business to meet the demand for "last minute shoppers." news 10s abby kirk has more from walmart on terre haute's south side. < hey, i am at south u-s highway 41 walmart location. lots of stores anticipating a holiday rush before christmas day. lots of shoppers out and about. check this out...this is what is called a pickup tower. it is here at this walmart location, it just launched last week. it's 16 feet tall and basically what is a giant vending machine. it's holding people's online orders inside there. how this works, is people can order online on their website and or through the mobile app. see it just opened right there...so ...they will get notified when their pickup is ready. they use the barcode and they scan it right here and within seconds their online order will come down the shoot and operates just like a vending machine. i mean technology at it's finest. it's changing how businesses operate this holiday season. more than 700 of these pickup towers will be at walmarts across the country by the end of this year. reporting in terre haute, i'm abby