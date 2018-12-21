Clear

Giant pickup tower makes holiday shopping easy

Researchers say Saturday may be the biggest spending day of the year. It's the last weekend before Christmas. Many stores, both big and small, are changing the way they do business to meet the demand. Walmart is one of them.

Posted: Fri Dec 21 14:21:27 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 21 14:21:28 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Giant pickup tower makes holiday shopping easy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tomorrow is slated to be the "biggest spending day of the year"... retailers are gearing up for "super saturday". stores -- big and small -- are even changing how they do business to meet the demand for "last minute shoppers." news 10s abby kirk has more from walmart on terre haute's south side. < hey, i am at south u-s highway 41 walmart location. lots of stores anticipating a holiday rush before christmas day. lots of shoppers out and about. check this out...this is what is called a pickup tower. it is here at this walmart location, it just launched last week. it's 16 feet tall and basically what is a giant vending machine. it's holding people's online orders inside there. how this works, is people can order online on their website and or through the mobile app. see it just opened right there...so ...they will get notified when their pickup is ready. they use the barcode and they scan it right here and within seconds their online order will come down the shoot and operates just like a vending machine. i mean technology at it's finest. it's changing how businesses operate this holiday season. more than 700 of these pickup towers will be at walmarts across the country by the end of this year. reporting in terre haute, i'm abby
Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
A Breezy, Cold Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local stores prepare for Super Saterday

Image

Police: Bus Driver to blame for morning accident

Image

Fork in the Road - Flesor's Candy Kitchen

Image

Friday Evening Forecast

Image

One injured in early-morning crash involving dump truck and semi.

Image

Davonte Brown appeared before Judge Sarah Mullican Friday

Image

Giant pickup tower makes holiday shopping easy

Image

Friday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools