Friday Afternoon Forecast

Storm Team 10

Posted: Fri Dec 21 10:01:06 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 21 10:01:07 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Friday Afternoon Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

break 1 today temperatures will drop all day long and it will feel colder trough the day. windy conditions will move into the area with gusts up to 25 miles an hour. temperatures will drop to the upper 30's by the end of the day. tonight temperatures will be in the mid 20's tonight and it will be partly cloudy. tomorrow sunny skies return and it will be in the lower 40's. winds will calm down tomorrow.
Terre Haute
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Colder air and a cloudy sky.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

