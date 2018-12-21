All You Need to Know for Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the vigo county commissioners may have a new site to build a county jail in the next two to three weeks. that site could be the former golf course behind honey creek mall.

leaf pickup will resume next week. the scheduled route will be along 25th street to 1st street from poplar to wabash. crews will then move to 1st street to state road-"46" from wabash to locust.

the richland county school board approved renovation plans for the high school. phase one will cost 14 million dollars. they plan to move the school's auditorium and centralize the school offices into one location. this will create a main entrance to the school.

researchers say tomorrow may be the biggest spending day of the year. it's the last "saturday" before christmas. many stores... both big and small... are changing the way they do business to meet the demand. walmart is one of them! that's where we find news 10's abby kirk this morning. she joins us live on the south side of terre haute. good morning abby! //////// good morning alia! i'm at the u-s 41 south walmart location in terre haute. and ---they have some really cool technology in here.... let me show it to you.... ------- check it out! it's called the pickup tower... it's the second one in terre haute... you can't miss it...it's huge! 16 feet tall.... it's basically a giant vending machine...stocked full of online orders... a recent study shows, 44-percent of americans plan to shop for holiday gifts tomorrow...spending an average of one hundred seventy-three dollars either in-store or online. walmart is truly "changing with the times" to meet the demand.... people place an order online...you'll get a notification to your phone, and you'll come here to the store... open the walmart app...scan the barcode...pickup your item....and you can leave! this thing holds hundreds of items.... walmart says they hope to have more than 700 pickup towers by the end of this year. ------ but, there you have it for now, a quick new way to shop .. order online...pickup in store at this giant tower... reporting live in terre haute, ak, news 10.

the indianapolis zoo is ready christmas at the zoo. this year, visitors can meet santa in his village, and visit with his reindeer. the zoo is also "aglow" with christmas lights. this year's light display is bigger and better ever! this year's christmas at the zoo continues through dec. 30th.